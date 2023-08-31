Liverpool ready €30m bid as search for final midfielder nears completion – Falk

It’s not been much of a secret that this summer was billed as Liverpool’s midfield rebuild and with three new members already on board, we look set to make a bid for one final deal before the window closes.

As reported by German football expert Christian Falk: ‘✅ FC Bayern expect an offer from Liverpool for €30 Mio Euro for Ryan Gravenberch

‘✅ Gravenberch wants the Transfer to Liverpool

‘✅ Jürgen Klopp convinced Gravenberch that he will be perfect for the Liverpool-System’.

It certainly seems like a rather positive update on the Dutchman and one that should have many of our supporters excited about the fact that we could get this deal over the line in time.

Considering that the 21-year-old has been such a long-term target and that the German champions have been so reluctant to part ways with him, a deal of €30 million would be fantastic.

It seemed clear that Thomas Tuchel wanted to keep the player in his squad but with a lack of first-team opportunities, you can understand why the former Ajax man may have his head turned by a move to Anfield.

Let’s hope then that we can see Ryan Gravenberch posing in a red shirt before the window slams shut, although we all now though that nothing is done until we agree a deal with the player and the club!

You can view the Gravenberch update via @cfbayern on X:

