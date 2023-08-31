Development: Liverpool transfer target skips team training amid negotiations

Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly missing from team training at Bayern Munich amid ongoing negotiations between Liverpool and the Bavarian giants.

This update comes courtesy of Bundesliga insider Christian Falk on X on Thursday morning, with the Merseysiders understood to have identified the Dutch international as their ideal multi-functional midfield target.

✅ Ryan Gravenberch was not at the Team-Training today

✅ Negotations between Bayern and Liverpool for the Transfer are ongoing@BILD_Sport @unverhofft @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 31, 2023

Whilst supporters shouldn’t be out celebrating in the streets just yet, it’s most certainly a positive indication when it comes to the 21-year-old’s chances of linking up with long-term admirer Jurgen Klopp before the window slam shuts tomorrow evening.

Given that Bayern themselves are allegedly keen on receiving a fee under the £30m mark, it’s certainly a transfer we expect to happen provided that Fulham’s own priorities – amid negotiations between the German outfit and the Cottagers over Joao Palhinha – don’t come in the way.

What Gravenberch will bring to the table at Anfield, should his transfer go through before 1st September, has been well-documented by now.

The player has both the capabilities and frame to be potentially moulded into a first-choice No.6 in future – indeed, it should be emphasised that the former Ajax man wouldn’t be a straight replacement for Fabinho at this current stage by any stretch of the understanding.

Likewise, there are attributes that can be utilised higher up the pitch, with Klopp and Co. looking at the player far less rigidly than Bayern appear to be under Thomas Tuchel.

