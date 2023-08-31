James Pearce shares what he’s heard from Liverpool involving Gravenberch & Klopp

Liverpool continue to hold discussions with Bayern Munich over a potential transfer for 21-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

James Pearce shared the update in question on X in the early hours on Thursday morning, with the club very keen on landing a ‘multi-functional’ midfielder and the Dutchman, importantly, fitting that particular bill for Jurgen Klopp.

Discussions with Bayern over Ryan Gravenberch continuing.

The Dutchman fits the bill in terms of the multi-functional midfielder Klopp has been looking to add to the squad since the signing of Endo. #LFC weren’t looking to buy another specialist No 6. https://t.co/PF0dndOHS2 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 30, 2023

If successful, the move would take the Reds’ total incomings this summer to the four mark, with there still a pressing need to reinforce the backline beyond that.

With the deadline set to close on Friday 1st September 11pm, time is quickly running out for Jorg Schmadtke and Liverpool’s recruitment team to tick every box possible in the current window.

Piero Hincapie had been thought to be a name we were interested in also adding to the squad, though it seems increasingly unlikely at this stage that Xabi Alonso’s men will sanction such a sale.

Arthur Theate is perhaps a more viable option, with L’Equipe (via TeamTalk) noting Rennes’ interest in Joel Matip as a potential replacement should their Belgian international depart in the window.

Get both Gravenberch and a centre-half over the line ahead of the deadline and there’ll be few in the way of Liverpool fans genuinely disappointed over the scale of our business this summer.

