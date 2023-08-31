James Pearce reveals Liverpool’s four-word stance on Mo Salah amidst Saudi links

Mo Salah’s links to Saudi Arabia seem to both be laughably unlikely yet refuse to go away and the longer there’s a whisper of a possible departure, the more worried many of our supporters will become.

Taking to social media, James Pearce reported his latest update on the situation: ‘#LFC’s stance unchanged on Mohamed Salah. He’s not for sale’.

It does feel that every journalist with any kind of track record in getting transfer stories right, is claiming that the club just have no intention of selling our ace marksman.

There is some lingering concerns though that, due to the fact that the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window ends after ours, we could see these stories continue into the start of September.

It’s bad enough to consider that the Egyptian King could leave Anfield but if he did so when Jurgen Klopp had no chance of replacing him – the consequences could be catastrophic.

We’ve seen the player’s agent come out earlier in the summer and dismiss any chance of our No.11 departing Merseyside and so we should have confidence this won’t be happening in this summer window.

All we can do now is cross our fingers and hope that the reports linking the former Roma man away are nothing near the truth and concentrate on what the Reds can achieve before September arrives.

We all hope that the squad can be bolstered with one or two more signings and that our positive start to the campaign can be capitalised upon.

#LFC’s stance unchanged on Mohamed Salah. He’s not for sale. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 30, 2023

