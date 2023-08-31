‘Few important details’ – Melissa Reddy drops Liverpool transfer claim after agent change

Melissa Reddy has revealed on X that Ryan Gravenberch’s representation has been tweaked slightly, with Rafaela Pimenta no longer part of the Raiola organisation, nor conducting business on the player’s behalf.

This follows a major change in Bayern Munich’s position regarding the player, with the Bavarian outfit now open to parting ways with the Dutch international.

Few important details:

Ryan Gravenberch is represented by Jose Fortes Rodrigues from Raiola. Rafaela Pimenta no longer with the agency. LFC made a solid check on him earlier in the summer. Bayern now open to a sale, fee needs to be agreed.

Ajax understood to have 7.5% sell-on https://t.co/mT3MVaj1O7 — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 30, 2023

This comes conveniently at a time when Thomas Tuchel’s men are also pursuing a midfield addition of their own to fulfil the manager’s desire for a No.6.

A new holding midfielder currently looks most likely to take the form of Fulham’s 28-year-old Joao Palhinha, though one might imagine the incumbent Bundesliga champions will first require some funding from a sale to facilitate the move.

It’s a set of circumstances then suited to us in our own search for a multi-functional midfielder, and, indeed, the price looks most certainly affordable at around a reported £25.7m.

Even should negotiations take that figure closer to the £30m mark, to revamp our entire midfield for around £140m is quite remarkable.

