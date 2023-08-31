Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool preparing ‘formal bid’ for midfielder; ‘crucial day’ ahead

It’s set to be a busy end to a dramatic transfer window for Liverpool and with now hours remaining before the opportunity to add to our squad ends, there’s been a major update in our hunt for another midfielder.

Taking to his Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘Liverpool are preparing a formal bid for Ryan Gravenberch.

‘They contacted Bayern on Wednesday afternoon and now they are preparing an official offer for the Dutch midfielder – they want to try, and the message they’ve received from Bayern is not negative, though they will want to sign a new midfielder in order to let Gravenberch go.

‘Thursday is going to be a crucial day for Gravenberch to Liverpool, so keep an eye on this one today’.

It seems then that we may be about to make our move and try to complete the signing of a player that has been linked with a move to Anfield since the opening stages of the summer.

Ryan Gravenberch displayed at Ajax that he has the potential to be a top player in Europe but a lack of opportunities in Germany has stunted his development, making a desired exit more understandable.

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his recruitment staff clearly see enough in the 21-year-old that can be moulded into a top midfielder for the Reds and this move could be viewed as a brilliant deal in years to come.

Bayern Munich have had an expensive summer and if we can help them balance the books by signing a squad player, then they surely would be open to allowing him to leave.

Time will tell how likely this transfer is but with so little time remaining, we’re going to need to start seeing some concrete updates pretty quickly.

