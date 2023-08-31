(Video) ‘Wait for it…’ – Sky reporter shares astounding claim on what Saudi club could pay Salah

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has shared the eye-watering figures that the Saudi Pro League are willing to pay in order to land Mo Salah from Liverpool.

The attacker has been the subject of reported transfer interest from Al-Ittihad, although the Reds have repeatedly insisted that they’ve no intention of allowing him to follow Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Middle East.

The journalist was speaking on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News (via @footballdaily) when he addressed the astronomical numbers behind the Gulf plans to raid LFC for their most valuable asset.

Sheth outlined: “One source has told us that they’re working on a deal that’s worth £150m in a transfer fee. That breaks down to £100m in an initial fee plus £50m in performance-related add-ons.

“I’ve never heard of performance-related add-ons being that high, and they’re willing to pay Salah – wait for it – £1.5m a week.

“As far as Liverpool are concerned, they are adamant he is not for sale. They have no intention of selling Salah in this transfer window. Earlier this summer, Salah’s representative Rami Abbas ruled out a move in this window.

“He said ‘we signed a new contract with Liverpool last summer; we wouldn’t have done that if we were going to leave a year later’, but I don’t think anyone knew the kind of figures that were going to be bandied around when the Saudi Pro League came to town.”

We wouldn’t blame Salah if he were seriously tempted by the phenomenal wages reportedly on offer from Saudi Arabia, but we live in hope that he has no interest in leaving Liverpool for another year at least.

Whatever Al-Ittihad might throw at the Reds between now and their league’s transfer deadline, the Anfield hierarchy must remain as resilient as they have been all along.

You can see the clip of Sheth’s comments below (from Sky Sports News), shared via @footballdaily on Twitter/X: