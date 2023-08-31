Ten Hag’s previous comments explain why it’s imperative Liverpool sign Gravenberch

Erik ten Hag has already explained what Ryan Gravenberch would bring to Liverpool if the Dutchman is to complete a move to Anfield from Bayern Munich.

The current Manchester United boss worked alongside the 21-year-old when he was in charge of Ajax and previous comments made by ten Hag prove he’s a huge fan of the dynamic midfielder.

With Jurgen Klopp looking to further strengthen his midfield options before tomorrow’s transfer window deadline the Reds are believed to be preparing a bid for the Bayern No. 38.

“Ryan is a very young player, but he has already gained a lot of experience. He has already played over 100 games in the Eredivisie, has played in the Champions League and has been called up for the national team,” ten Hag said previously (as quoted by Sport Bible).

“Despite his young age, he has already experienced a lot and, above all, won titles. He’s very important for our team because he’s a box-to-box player. He accelerates out of the positional play, does good dribbling, has enormous passing accuracy and takes part in the build-up of the game.”

Ten Hag added: “Due to his athleticism and physique, he is also strong in the transition game and can also win the balls. He’s come a long way, but can still learn a lot.”

Liverpool have already completed the signings of three new midfielders this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all arrived at L4 but our German tactician is still looking for more reinforcements as we aim to return to the Champions League next term.

Our need for more options in the engine room has been strengthened following the exits of captain Jordan Henderson and experienced figures James Milner and Fabinho.

Gravenberch may only be 21 years of age but he’s a hugely experienced and talented player and there’s no doubt that he’d strengthen our squad.

Time is running out for us to strike a deal with the Bundesliga champions, however, so we must act quick to get the Netherlands international through the door.

