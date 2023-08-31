(Video) Van Dijk hitting three goals like a prime striker will have LFC fans cooing

Virgil van Dijk is well-known for his defensive capabilities but it’s fair to say that the Dutchman also has quite the shot on him.

The former Southampton man demonstrated his shooting ability with a series of powerful efforts on goal, much to the appreciation of his Liverpool teammates.

Rare are the moments when our No.4 is free in the area to unleash a devasting attempt at the ‘keeper, though it’s always handy to have a secret weapon available should circumstances line up neatly for the centre-back.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: