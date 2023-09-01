‘£200m’ – Paul Joyce shares what he knows about ‘money is no object’ Salah budget for Al-Ittihad

After last summer being dominated by Mo Salah contract talk, we had all hoped that this summer would be a quiet one for our Egyptian King but the links to his possible exit just won’t go away.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce provided his insight on events: ‘the likelihood remains that, having finally tabled a bid after a week of speculation, Al-Ittihad will return with a larger offer to test Liverpool’s resolve.

‘Money is no object for Al-Ittihad, who are one of four Saudi teams backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, and figures of £175 million to £200 million have been mooted’.

It’s certainly not the news you want to hear on transfer deadline day that, not only is our ace marksman being touted with a move to the middle east but that they have a budget that could stretch up to £200 million.

It seems that the Reds were quick to reject the first offer from Al-Ittihad of £100 million but this window has proved that everyone has a price, a number which none of us know yet for the former Roma man.

Jurgen Klopp probably doesn’t know a figure that he would accept either but the main issue will be if our player’s head can be turned by the offers that will be placed in front of our him.

Anyone stating last year that Jordan Henderson would leave Anfield for the money on offer at Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq would be laughed out the room but we all know that anything is possible now.

With the Saudi window not closing until September 7, this saga doesn’t need to be sorted immediately and could rumble on but let’s hope that the club remains firm on their stance of refusing to sell our No.11.

Perhaps the best way to ease our own worries is by repeating the words of the 31-year-old’s agent back in early August: ‘If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC’ – let’s hope this still rings true.

