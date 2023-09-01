‘They’re determined’ – Al-Ittihad about to submit eye-watering second offer for Mo Salah

Al-Ittihad have already submitted one offer of £150m which was instantly rejected by Liverpool but the Saudi Pro League are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the Egyptian King.

TalkSPORT are reporting that the second offer, which is expected ‘in the next couple of hours’, will be in the region of £175m.

Salah’s agent has insisted the 31-year-old is ‘committed’ to Liverpool while Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that the ex-Chelsea man is not for sale.

Reporting on TalkSPORT (as quoted by The Boot Room), Sam Matterface said: “Ultimately, we did tell you this was going to happen today.

“I think a lot of us were surprised by the late notice that the Saudis decided to give Liverpool in terms of the transfer.

“But that’s in, that bid for the first time. There’s a lot of talk about it but the bid has been in and been rejected by Liverpool, £150m.

“They’re going to come back with a bid of £175m I’m being told, in the next couple of hours.

“They’re determined to make their splash today.”

Although we’re being offered an insane amount of money for Salah’s signature it would make little to no sense to sanction a sale due to the face we wouldn’t have time to sign a replacement.

The Egypt international has scored an incredible number of goals since signing for the club in 2017 and there’s no doubt we’d miss the firepower and threat he brings to our forward line.

Our No. 11 is believed to be happy on Merseyside but will his head be turned by the staggering offer we’re expecting from Al-Ittihad?

The Saudi Pro League transfer window remains open until September 7 so even once the British transfer window closes tonight this is something which could carry on well into next week.

