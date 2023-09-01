Bayern attempting to frustrate Liverpool over Gravenbech despite medical being completed – report

Bayern Munich are attempting to frustrate Liverpool by delaying one crucial domino in the completion of Ryan Gravenberch’s move to Anfield.

The clubs have agreed a deal for the 21-year-old to join the Reds, with the Bundesliga champions intending to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham as his immediate replacement.

However, according to David Maddock for The Mirror (live blog, 15:30), Thomas Tuchel’s side are yet to give the ‘green light’ to the Dutchman’s £35m move and won’t do so until they get the Portugal ace through the door at the Allianz Arena, despite Gravenberch having passed his medical on Merseyside.

While the delay at Bayern’s end might be irritating for Liverpool, the Reds shouldn’t have any need to fear the whole house of cards collapsing.

Indeed, as per Florian Plettenberg on Sky Sports News, Palhinha has passed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Germany, with the Munich club simply awaiting Fulham to sign off on the transfer.

Once that arrives, Bayern will likely give the thumbs-up on the completion of Gravenberch’s switch to Anfield.

This appears to be a classic case of clubs simply waiting for one domino to fall before the buck passes to them and they tick off what they need to do.

Hopefully it’s nothing more than a waiting game at this juncture and, before too long, the two midfielders’ proposed transfers get the go-ahead from the sellers, with Liverpool then able to parade the Dutchman at Anfield as part of an official announcement of his signing.

