(Video) Carragher’s ‘off camera’ Salah u-turn; now welcoming big bid to be accepted for Mo

Jamie Carragher was very vocal in stating that Liverpool should accept a bid around £150 million for Mo Salah, it seems that he’s had a change of heart on deadline day.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Sport Bible), Gary Neville said: “This man has just changed his mind off camera!” after the ex-Red called for Al-Ittihad to increase their bid to £200 million.

Although the Scouser explained his thinking: “I want more money. I actually think, when you look at what [Harry] Kane went for, Mo Salah has got two years to go [on his contract]. For Liverpool to sell right now they are going to want more than what he’s worth.

“He’s probably around the £100 million mark but why have they left it this late?”

The 45-year-old then discussed whether our No.11 would want a move to the middle east by stating: “Every player who’s involved can kill it straight away. I actually think his agent came out a few weeks ago but it’s up to Liverpool and Salah.

“For any player, if that number just keeps going up and up and up, you can’t turn that down and that’s £200 million.

“I don’t think it will [happen] because it’s come so late. If it had come six weeks ago it was a toss of a coin. If that number gets too big you may have to get to January.”

This point last week, a bid of £150 million seemed impossible but now we’re on the brink of seeing that figure placed on the table – it now still seems too low of an offer to accept for the Egyptian King.

It’s not only whether you think the 31-year-old is worth such a fee but how much money we’d need to accept in order to cope for at least half a season without him or a replacement.

Leaving it so late in the day would surely decrease the SPL side’s chances of making this unlikely deal but they don’t look like they’re going away, which could be quite worrying for us all.

You can watch Carragher’s full comments on Salah via @SkySportsPL on X:

"Why have they left it so late? Why wouldn't they make this bid six weeks ago?!" How much would @Carra23 sell Mohamed Salah for…😅💰 pic.twitter.com/2JQWom2sA5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2023

