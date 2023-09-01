(Video) Sky Sports reveal ex-Red involved in transfer ‘tug of war’ with PL clubs; ‘expected’ to fly to UK today

There appears to be an endless list of players whose careers haven’t quite gone to plan after leaving Liverpool to seek pastures new.

Gini Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can are just a few examples and it now appears that Divock Origi, who’s recognised as a Liverpool legend by many Kopites, could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Sky Sports News have reported that the Belgian is currently the subject of a ‘tug of war’ between clubs in the English top flight including Burnley and Nottingham Forest with the 28-year-old set to fly to the UK this afternoon.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Origi left Liverpool to join AC Milan last summer and signed a four-year-deal with the San Siro outfit.

He struggled to make an impact for the Rossoneri, however, and registered just two goals and one assists in 36 appearances (across all competitions).

The former Lille man scored some vital and memorable goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side down the years, including his famous brace in the 4-0 Champions League semi final defeat of Barcelona at Anfield, and it was with a heavy heart that Reds fans bid him farewell last year.

We could be set to see him back in the Premier League again very soon, however, so this is one to keep an eye on before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Check Sky Sports News’ reporting of the Origi situation below via their page on X: