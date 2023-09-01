Fabrizio Romano drops stunning evening transfer announcement; every LFC fan will be watching the clock

It’s not exactly been a secret that Liverpool are interested in making another signing but with less than two hours remaining in the window, we’re still waiting to see anyone pose in a red shirt yet Fabrizio Romano has provided some news.

The Italian transfer journalist provided a first update by stating: ‘Ryan Gravenberch has just signed the contract as new Liverpool player! 🔴🔒’.

This was soon followed with: ‘Announcement in almost 1h for Ryan Gravenberch as new Liverpool player, statement ready 🔴🤝🏻 #LFC

‘Ryan has signed as revealed earlier 🔒’.

It seems then that we can expect the Dutchman to be announced as a Red by around 10pm GMT on transfer deadline day, which shows just how late we have left completing one final deal.

This would of course be our fourth midfield signing and for a player that has attracted a lot of interest from Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team this summer, showing how highly rated Ryan Gravenberch was.

It’s hard not to mention what happened with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but by signing a 21-year-old with Champions League experience and for less than the two new Chelsea men, let’s hope we look back on this as a stroke of luck.

The former Ajax midfielder has the capabilities to be molded into a top player within our squad and for a fee around €30 million to be the rumoured amount we’ve spent – it looks like great business.

Don’t go to bed yet Reds, it looks like we’ve got a busy night ahead of us all!

You can view the Gravenberch updates via @FabrizioRomano on X:

Announcement in almost 1h for Ryan Gravenberch as new Liverpool player, statement ready 🔴🤝🏻 #LFC Ryan has signed as revealed earlier 🔒 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch has just signed the contract as new Liverpool player! 🔴🔒 pic.twitter.com/3xtLX3KyEu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

