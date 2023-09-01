Gravenberch explains resurfaced picture of him posing in 2019/20 Liverpool shirt

Ryan Gravenberch is a Liverpool player and once the formalities of signing the contract were out the way, we could finally get an answer to the question on everyone’s lips – why was that picture of him wearing our shirt online?

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: ‘Oh, seriously? I didn’t see it. [Checks the picture] Ah, OK. Yeah, this picture, I saw it!

‘It was a couple of years ago in the gym, I swapped a shirt with a former player from here, Ki-Jana Hoever. That was a very nice shirt’.

It’s great to see that there’s already a connection in place between our new No.38 and our club and hopefully Ki-Jana Hoever shared positive news of his time on Merseyside with our club.

Both 21-year-olds clearly had a bond that was strong enough to see our new man wearing our old shirt and that led to it being recreated for his welcome picture on the club’s X account:

Welkom to the Reds! 🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/EQY717gsTX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023

It was a stroke of genius from the club and it’s exactly the type of thing that fans love to see, with this nearly three-year long pursuit of an explanation finally being provided!

Now we have eventually completed our midfield rebuild and with just a matter of hours left on the transfer window clock, it certainly took an entire summer to get the work done.

Although many may have wanted a little more defensive reinforcement, it’s safe to say that we’ve achieved the main objective of investing in the middle of the pitch.

Time will tell who plays where for Jurgen Klopp and who will be the key players for him but we look to have a really young, exciting, hungry and talented squad of players.

