Breaking: Ryan Gravenberch signs for Liverpool; summer midfield rebuild is finally completed

After seeing no fewer than seven senior midfield options leave Liverpool this summer, we have finally completed the midfield rebuild as Ryan Gravenberch has been announced as our latest signing.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool FC have completed the signing of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit’.

The signing of the 21-year-old is believed to have cost the Reds around €30 million and we all hope that this will be something that we all look back on in the coming years as an absolute steal.

Jurgen Klopp has waved Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo goodbye this summer but by adding the Dutchman to Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – we’ve made some seemingly positive changes.

Time will only tell if this new team can be as successful as the last one but financially and talent wise, it seems like it’s been a master stroke by Jorg Schmadtke and the rest of our staff.

After being frustrated with game time at Bayern Munich, the midfielder must have assurances that he will be a key part of our new-look side and it’s set to be an interesting watch for us as fans.

Whether the boss will deploy our new No.38 as a more defensive player or have him compete for the two more attacking positions, time will tell.

One thing that is for sure though, is that we have grounds to be excited that our positive start to the campaign can be capitalised on with our new and exciting acquisition.

You can view confirmation of the Gravenberch news via @LFC on X:

Welkom to the Reds! 🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/EQY717gsTX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023

