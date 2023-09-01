(Video) ‘They’re going to do it’ – Simon Jordan discusses offer Liverpool have received for Mo Salah

Simon Jordan believes Liverpool will accept an offer for Mo Salah if Al-Ittihad submit an increased bid of £175m.

The Saudi Pro League outfit have already offered £150m for the Reds forward, which was instantly rejected by the Merseysiders, but are expected to return with an improved offer in the next few hours.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has claimed that the second bid that Liverpool are expected to receive is a ‘conspired offer’ between both the Anfield outfit and Al-Ittihad.

The concerning thing for Klopp’s side is that if our No. 11 does leave the club we simply don’t have enough time to find a replacement for him.

The Premier League transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight whereas the transfer window for the SPL shuts on September 7.

It appears that the Salah situation could continue well into next week.

