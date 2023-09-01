Journo claims Liverpool’s hunt for Salah replacement has already started despite rejected Saudi bid

Liverpool have already rejected an offer in the region of £150m for Mo Salah from Al-Ittihad but the Saudi Pro League outfit are set to return with a new bid of £175m for the 31-year-old.

It would come as a huge surprise for the Reds to sanction a sale with less than eight hours of the Premier League transfer window remaining but it remains to be seen what will happen with the Saudi window open until September 7.

Liverpool insist that the Egypt international is not for sale but journalist Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream (via The Boot Room), has claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side have already began the process of finding a new forward to join the club.

“They have started as I mentioned earlier just to check the conditions of certain players. I know of one and I am sworn to secrecy and I will stick by that pact I made with a contact last night, but they have started the process of seeing the conditions of certain forwards on the market,” the reporter said.

These are certainly interesting comments from the journalist.

Klopp will of course not want to see his star man leave the club but if the Egypt international’s head is to be turned by the staggering finances on offer in the Middle East it would be helpful to have an idea of what sort of player we’d like to bring in to replace him.

It’s important to state that our No. 11 appears to be fully committed to the club after signing a new deal just last summer but things can change very quickly in football.

No amount of money should be enough to make us sell the Egpytian King so late in the window but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming hours and days.

