Journo provides yet another worrying Salah update amid Saudi interest

Despite Liverpool insisting Mo Salah is not for sale and the Egyptian’s agent explaining that the player would not have signed a new deal last summer if he was planning to leave the club, reports continue to link the 31-year-old with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are believed to be willing to splash more than £120m on our No. 11’s signature (90min) with the transfer window in the Middle East remaining open until September 20 while the Premier League window closes at 11pm tonight.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided somewhat of a frustrating update for Liverpool supporters with him telling fans not to ‘write off’ a move at the moment – this comes after The Athletic’s David Ornstein braced fans for ‘fireworks’ regarding Salah’s future.

“Don’t write off Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad just yet,” the reporter told Ranks FC Ultras Podcast (via The Boot Room). “Don’t write it off just yet. Liverpool don’t want to sell him but if that offer actually lands everything changes and we actually find out how Mo Salah actually feels about that transfer. I’ve had that told to me several times.

“So, sorry Liverpool fans, I know that’s not what most of you want to hear, but we could have the biggest deal we’ve ever had on deadline day still to come.”

It would be a huge blow to see our Premier League record goalscorer leave the club this summer – especially because we wouldn’t have the chance to even attempt to sign a replacement.

Salah is happy on Merseyside but money talks and reports suggest that he’ll be offered an eye-watering salary to move to the gulf nation.

The Mirror claim that the former Roma forward would be offered a contract worth £170m-per-year which is quite literally staggering.

We believe no amount of money should force the club to sell the Egyptian King but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the next three weeks.

