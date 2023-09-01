(Video) Klopp on the ‘box-to-box threat’ that Gravenberch possesses and why he’s ‘really excited’

Ryan Gravenberch is a Liverpool player and the transfer window is closed, meaning that Jurgen Klopp can finally speak out about his excitement about our new No.38.

Speaking on liverpoolfc.com, the German said: “[Gravenberch] is super-talented, he can drive the ball, he can be really a box-to-box threat, he is going there. He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass. Really excited. It fits into our squad”.

By adding the Dutchman to Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – we’ve made some seemingly positive changes to our midfield and it’s set to be an exciting few seasons ahead for our new-look squad.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gravenberch via @LFC on X:

"An exceptional talent." ✨ Jürgen Klopp on Ryan Gravenberch after the midfielder finalised his deadline-day transfer to #LFC, subject to a work permit. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2023

