‘Aston Villa is a machine’ – Klopp knows Liverpool ‘have to play a top game’ to get something from Villa clash

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool squad of the threat Aston Villa will pose at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite falling to a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on the opening weekend the Villains have bounced back excellently with successive victories over Everton and Burnley.

The German tactician is aware of the threat Unai Emery’s outfit will pose on the counter attack at L4 this weekend and is aware that his side need to ‘play a top game’ to get a result.

“Definitely, they will be,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by Birmingham Live). “The game against Burnley, I watched it when it happened. Burnley was good to be honest, but Aston Villa is a machine, the counter attack, good organised, everyone committed 100 per cent.

“When they are defending deep then they defend deep from all. I think everyone agreed about Villa when you look at the players they brought in it makes massive sense.

“They have speed on the wings, Watkins up front, McGinn is super smart, physical as well, but always looking for these balls in behind.

“It is a massive game, no doubt about it. We have to play a top game to get something out of it, and we need Anfield as well. It depends on the way we play, a little bit at least, we have to do our part. We could make a good start into the season result-wise.”

Following our dramatic victory over Newcastle last weekend three points against Villa would mark a brilliant start to the campaign as we approach the first international break of the season.

We’ll have to be at our best to earn another victory, though, and Villa will invite us onto them at Anfield with the intention to catch us on the counter attack.

Klopp will be forced to make chances in defence for the game with Virgil van Dijk suspended following his dismissal against Newcastle and Ibou Konate yet to return to fitness following his muscle injury.

It remains unclear as to whether our signing of Ryan Gravenberch will be completed in time for the Dutchman to be available against the side from the Black Country – we’ll just have to wait and see!

