‘That’s how it is…’ – Jurgen Klopp bluntly addresses Salah’s Liverpool future amid Saudi links

Jurgen Klopp gave a short and blunt answer when asked about Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool amid the Egyptian’s ongoing links with the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad are attempting to lure the 31-year-old to the Middle East, having already recruited Fabinho from Anfield this summer, and The Athletic’s David Ornstein has warned Reds fans to be prepared for ‘fireworks’ in the coming days regarding the forward’s situation.

Liverpool have insisted throughout the duration of this particular rumour that they’ve no intention of selling the player, and the manager was inevitably asked about it in Friday morning’s press conference.

Speaking on the club’s stance on Salah, Klopp replied (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “The position remains the same, absolutely no doubt about that. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

The German was also asked if a formal offer had been tabled for the Egypt superstar, with the 56-year-old responding: “Not as far as I know, but that doesn’t mean a lot to be honest,” pointedly grinning upon that last remark.

READ MORE: ‘Prepare yourself…’ – Liverpool fans could be on edge over Salah after The Athletic journalist’s claim

READ MORE: ‘There was talk…’ – Journalist responds to reports of potential Liverpool transfer hijack

It seems evident from Klopp’s responses on Salah that he’s rather frustrated with the persistent transfer links regarding the Egyptian, and that’s quite understandable given the 31-year-old’s importance to Liverpool.

The manager has been vocal about the growing influence of the Saudi Pro League, with a number of high-profile names being lured to the Middle East this summer, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson from the Reds.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The transfer window in major European leagues will close in the next 24 hours, whereas its Saudi equivalent remains open for another few days, leaving LFC and their fellow Premier League clubs as sitting ducks in the meantime.

Salah has apparently been promised weekly wages of £1.5m if he goes to Al-Ittihad, who could pay Liverpool a £150m transfer fee for the Egyptian (Dharmesh Sheth), and you can see how he and the club might be tempted by those massive figures.

It’s reassuring to know that no formal offer has been tabled as of yet, and even if one does makes it way to Merseyside, the Anfield hierarchy must continue to hold firm and not be intimidated into cashing in on a Reds legend.

You can see Klopp’s answer in full below (from 7:07), via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️