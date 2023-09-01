‘Unfortunately’- Ex-Red says Klopp’s tactical tinkering ‘just doesn’t work’; wants position change

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign but one former player is unhappy with Jurgen Klopp’s tactical decisions in the matches so far, leading to some criticism.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Mark Lawrenson discussed who should start up front for the Reds: “I think [Klopp] will pick the strikers who are in form because he’s got five of them.

“So, [Mohamed] Salah always starts, always, always, always. And [Luis] Diaz I would think generally [will start] and then the other three are obviously going to have to fight for that position.

READ MORE: Sky Germany share update on Gravenberch deal; ‘there was a big breakthrough’

“And [Cody] Gakpo’s been playing but almost as a midfield player which just doesn’t work, unfortunately.”

With Cody Gakpo arriving at the club as a winger, it’s been quite a transition for him to then not just become a No.9 but one who can also drop back into the midfield and help out.

This meant that whilst we were still building our perfect midfield trio, the Dutchman had to be a fully fledged member of it for the opening two games and that seemed to be a step too far at this point.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

However, we should all consider he was only fulfilling this role because of our desperation for cover and at the request of his manager.

He also was far from terrible in the position and has added another string to his bow, making the 24-year-old an even more versatile option in our squad.

It seems harsh to then criticise the former PSV man for these performances but he should be shining again soon in the middle of our attacking trio.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 3 Review 🤩: Sterling soars & Cash delivers, defenders all the way, Brighton retreating…