Not just Gravenberch: Liverpool plotting surprise ‘deadline-day move’ for 21-year-old midfielder – report

It’s been a while since we’ve had a dramatic deadline day but Liverpool fans may be about to see a shock move for another midfielder take fruition, in the closing stages of the summer window.

As reported by transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider: ‘Liverpool are exploring a shock deadline-day move for Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil’.

It’s safe to say that anyone reading this report may be heading straight to Google in an attempt to discover who the 21-year-old is, that has been thrust into the limelight.

Dan Neil is currently plying his trade in the Championship and has already registered a goal and an assist from midfield this season, leading to some admirers for his work.

It seems then that the Reds are amongst those interested in acquiring his services and the report goes on to say: ‘Liverpool have a strong interest in the 21-year-old despite agreeing a £34.2million deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch’.

This would mean that we could still strike a deal with Sunderland, even with the seemingly impending arrival of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

With a matter of hours still remaining on the clock (at the time of writing), Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will have to act quickly if this is to be completed.

Given the fact that we’ve already signed three players and are possibly going to make it four, then five may be somewhat of a push.

Time will tell but there’s not much of it remaining.

