David Ornstein: Liverpool flatly reject nine-figure Al-Ittihad transfer offer for Mo Salah

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a nine-figure transfer offer from the Saudi Pro League for Mo Salah.

David Ornstein shared the news for The Athletic on Friday lunchtime, reporting that ‘the proposal, worth in excess of £100million plus substantial add-ons, was given no consideration and turned down immediately’.

While the Reds have reiterated that the Egyptian isn’t for sale and ‘consider the case closed’, the Saudis have a differing view and ‘are expected to maintain a strong interest’.

Sharing a link to the article via Twitter/X, the journalist outlined: “Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night. #LFC view as case closed, #SPL do not.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night. #LFC view as case closed, #SPL do not @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/lHbEJ3yLGZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

This has been the most significant development yet in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing pursuit of Salah, but thankfully Liverpool have been firm in telling them where to go with their first offer.

Frankly, a bid of an initial £100m is an insult for a player of the Egyptian’s world-class quality in today’s market; and even with the add-ons seemingly bringing the overall fee to a potential £150m (Sky Sports), the Reds are quite right to feel he’s worth much more than that.

It doesn’t help that the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window continues for another few days while the Premier League one closes tonight, so the Anfield hierarchy need to be just as forthright in rejecting any advances for the 31-year-old seeing as they won’t be able to bring in a replacement.

The verbal bid shows that the powerbrokers from the Middle East are serious in trying to lure Salah to Al-Ittihad, but let’s hope Liverpool don’t cave into the enormous riches on offer. They simply can’t afford to cash in on the Egypt legend, no matter how much money is thrown in their direction.

