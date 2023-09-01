Liverpool sent scouts to watch England youth international ahead of potential deadline day move – Telegraph journo

With Liverpool closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch on transfer deadline day, it appears that the Dutchman is not the only midfielder the Reds are looking to sign in the final few hours of the window.

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported (via X) that Jurgen Klopp’s side have sent scouts to watch Sunderland central midfielder Dan Neil.

The England U20 international has registered a goal and an assist in his sides opening four games of the Championship campaign and has played every single minute so far.

Liverpool have already signed three new central midfielders this summer with Gravenberch expected to be the fourth.

At 21 years of age Neil would certainly be one for the future but he’s already proving he has serious ability.

He usually operates in a deep-lying midfield role, similar to our new No. 3 Wataru Endo, so it’ll be interesting to see if we make a move in the coming hours.

