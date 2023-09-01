‘I told you’ – Kevin Mac Allister sends brilliant message ahead of ‘beautiful’ meeting with Liverpool

There probably wasn’t too many Liverpool supporters who even knew Alexis Mac Allister had a brother before our Europa League draw but now we’re set to play against him in the coming months.

Following our group draw with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Kevin Mac Allister took to social media to write (translated): ‘I told you yesterday!!

‘Beyond the result, the experience of facing each other in one of the most beautiful soccer venues will be very special and will last a lifetime. See you soon bro @alemacallister 🧉💪🏾’.

This follows the videos of the Belgian team finding out that they were going to play the Reds in the competition and it certainly seems that the whole squad is delighted to pit their wits against us.

The match at Anfield will be a landmark day for the entire club but all eyes will of course be on the meeting between the two brothers from Argentina.

With just a year between the pair, the centre-back-come-full-back is the elder but has not had as amazing of a career as his World Cup-winning sibling.

Despite all this though, to have two professional footballers in the same family is rather unbelievable and is testament to the hard work that both have put into their respective careers.

We will be the undoubted favourites for the match but it will act as a day that neither men, nor their entire family, will ever forget and let’s hope it ends with us recording all three points!

You can view the message from Kevin Mac Allister via his X account:

Te lo dije ayer!!

Mas alla del resultado, la experiencia de enfrentarte en uno de los mas lindos escenarios del futbol sera muy especial y para toda la vida.

See you soon bro @alemacallister 🧉💪🏾 https://t.co/p9mqiaclxB — Kevin Mac Allister (@KMacallister30) September 1, 2023

