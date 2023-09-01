‘Irresistible’ – Paul Merson explains what sort of offer Liverpool should accept for Mo Salah

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Liverpool forward Mo Salah.

The Reds have already rejected a bid of £150m for their No. 11 but reports are suggesting that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are set to return with an offer of £175m.

It would surprise many if Jurgen Klopp’s side were to sanction any sale with less than eight hours of the Premier League transfer window remaining but Paul Merson has explained what sort of offer Liverpool would find ‘irresistible’ with Salah now the wrong side of 30.

“£200m,” Merson told Sky Sports News (via Rousing The Kop). “I don’t think you can [reject it] for a 31-year-old.

“If they don’t win the league this year, he’s 32 next year and it soon starts going quickly. 32, 33 – before then the goals start drifting and cutting away. It’s going to be a hard one, but £200m would be irresistible.”

Since joining the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 the forward has been simply unplayable.

He’s surpassed Robbie Fowler as the club’s record goalscorer in the Premier League and his goals have helped Klopp’s side pick up every major trophy possible.

He only signed a new deal last summer but is believed to be offered £1.25m per week if he’s to move to Saudi Arabia (GOAL).

The Saudi transfer window remains open until September 7 so even once the British window closes tonight at 11pm this is something that’s likely to continue into next week.

