(Video) ‘I feel for Liverpool…’ – Merson echoes Klopp plea in discussing ‘mind-blowing’ Salah links

Paul Merson has echoed the pleas of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in calling for the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window to close at the same time as its Premier League equivalent.

Clubs in England’s top flight have until 11pm tonight to sign players, but their counterparts in the Middle East can continue to strengthen their squads until next Thursday. That could leave the Reds helpless to replace Mo Salah if they cave into Al-Ittihad’s interest and if the player wishes to make the move.

The Merseysiders have already rejected a verbal bid totalling £150m for the 31-year-old, with the Saudi club reportedly offering the Egypt forward a seismic £1.5m per week (Sky Sports).

Speaking on Sky Sports News (via @footballdaily), Merson reckons the situation will be stressful not just for Klopp and Liverpool but also for the player at the centre of it all, and he believes the disparity in transfer deadlines isn’t helpful.

The pundit said: “Mo Salah won’t be happy. He won’t. This is mind-blowing money. Let alone him having to do anything again, his grandchildren will never have to do anything again.

“He’ll be finished in four years, Mo Salah, five years tops, especially the way he plays. He needs his pace. He’s got another 50 years of his life to live. It’s a long time.

“I feel for Jurgen Klopp with the way the Saudi Arabians are throwing money around. Their window should shut at exactly the same time as ours. If he does go in four or five days’ time, you’re looking at Liverpool – rip up the book and start all over again and you’ve got to wait until January.

“I feel for Liverpool, I feel for Klopp and, in a way, I do feel for Salah as well.”

Merson is right to call for the English and Saudi Arabian transfer windows to be brought into sync, and unlike Klopp, he says that as someone without a vested interest in any Premier League club.

The likes of Al-Ittihad already have a massive advantage in terms of the obscene money they can offer for players, so it’s not as if they need the bonus of being able to cherry-pick from European sides who’ll have no option but to bank the funds, being unable to invest in their squads until January.

By that stage, their hopes for the season could be long since left in tatters. Let’s pray that doesn’t happen to the Reds.

You can see Merson’s comments on Sky Sports News below, via @footballdaily on Twitter/X: