Three Liverpool players could depart Anfield on transfer deadline day – report

While Liverpool fans will naturally be focused on potential transfer deadline day incomings, with Ryan Gravenberch the dominant name, there could also be some players leaving Anfield before the 11pm cut-off.

According to the Daily Express, the young trio of Tyler Morton, Melkamu Frauendorf and Bobby Clark may all be loaned out by the Reds, whose ‘business between now and 11pm is likely to be concentrated on loan exits’.

The first of those three names has interest from the Championship, with the second potentially heading to his native Germany and the latter possibly joining Derby County.

Considering the level of competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad, it’d be no surprise if some or all of those three were to secure loan moves today.

Morton has had the most first-team experience of the trio with nine appearances (Transfermarkt), but having thrived during a temporary spell at Blackburn last season, he could be granted another move to the second tier.

Both Clark and Frauendorf have only had a couple of senior appearances totalling little more than an hour each (Transfermarkt), so for all the promise they showed in pre-season, realistically they’re still a way off establishing themselves at Anfield.

As the likes of Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott have demonstrated previously, the right loan move can provide the springboard towards becoming a regular under Klopp at Liverpool.

Hopefully the young trio can secure temporary moves to clubs where they’d benefit from frequent game-time which’d accelerate their development and enable them to return to Merseyside much richer for the experience.

