Player who recently left Liverpool claims two current Anfield favourites are ‘jealous’ of him

A number of players have exited Liverpool this summer, either on a temporary or permanent basis, and one of the more recent figures to have departed Anfield has claimed two Reds stars are ‘jealous’ of the club he’s joined.

Nat Phillips completed a loan move to Celtic yesterday which sees him join the Scottish champions on a temporary deal until January when the arrangement will then be reassessed and he’ll either return to L4 or stay in Glasgow for the remainder of the campaign.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With current Anfield favourites Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk previously plying their trade at Celtic Park the 26-year-old has been told a lot about his new side already.

“Robbo [Andy Robertson] is probably just as excited as I am and I think,” Phillips admitted to Celtic TV (via Rousing The Kop). “Potentially, a little bit jealous because he loves it here.

“And the same with Virgil. He had a great time here, so I’ve heard nothing but good things.”

READ MORE: Souness ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Liverpool decide to sell ‘exceptional’ player this summer

The decision to allow Phillips to leave the club this summer may have raised a few eyebrows when you consider that are only fit senior central defenders available for the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday are Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Virgil van Dijk will serve his one game suspension against Unai Emery’s side following his dismissal against Newcastle while Ibou Konate remains a doubt with a muscle injury.

Teenager Jarrell Quansah played the final few minutes at St. James’ Park last week but Reds supporters were calling for a new central defender to be signed before tonight’s 11pm transfer window deadline.

The expected signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich is likely to be our final incoming of the window but we wish Phillips all the best for his spell up in Glasgow – let’s hope he can once again show what he’s made of.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️