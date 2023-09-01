Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ryan Gravenberch suggests Liverpool announcement could be imminent

Ryan Gravenberch could be on the brink of completing his proposed transfer to Liverpool, judging by an update from Fabrizio Romano on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30pm, the Italian journalist took to social media to confirm that the 21-year-old is completing his medical prior to finalising his £34.2m move from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract (Sky Sports).

Romano outlined: “Ryan Gravenberch, completing medical tests as new Liverpool player then set to sign his five year deal.”

Ryan Gravenberch, completing medical tests as new Liverpool player then set to sign his five year deal 🔴🇳🇱 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Ever since it was reported on Thursday night that Liverpool and Bayern had reached an agreement for the transfer of Gravenberch, Reds fans will have been eagerly waiting for their club to officially confirm completion of the deal.

Barring any last-minute calamities with the medical, that announcement now seems imminent, with the Dutchman set to become the fourth midfield signing of the summer transfer window at Anfield.

While the 21-year-old’s move to Bavaria last year turned out to be abortive, with the youngster starting only three Bundesliga games (WhoScored), he showed during his time with Ajax that he’s well capable of performing at Champions League level.

His impending arrival should put to bed any lingering concerns over Liverpool’s midfield depth, with that area of the squad very much the focus of the summer amid a spate of departures, from the expected (Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) to the disruptive (Fabinho, Jordan Henderson).

On a day which has seen Reds fans biting their nails upon seeing a lucrative offer being lodged for Mo Salah, the anticipated confirmation of Gravenberch as an LFC player should provide a welcome antidote of good news and cap a comprehensive rebuild of Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

