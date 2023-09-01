Fabrizio Romano drops exciting morning transfer news every Liverpool fan will enjoy

Ryan Gravenberch looks set to soon be officially announced a Liverpool player, pending medical tests ahead of his impending arrival in Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a Friday morning update on X that the Dutchman is set to land in Merseyside shortly ahead of potentially putting pen to paper on a long-term deal until the summer of 2028.

Ryan Gravenberch, landing in Liverpool in some minutes 🚨🛩️ #DeadlineDay Medical tests right after for the Dutch midfielder as new #LFC player, then time to put pen on paper. Contract until June 2028. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pCkoK1TLXa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Should everything go as planned, it means that the Reds will have spent £145.4m on a midfield rebuild, with the former Ajax man the fourth entry this summer beyond Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

After having been dealt a shock hand with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho accepting Saudi temptation after the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, we have not only recruited some quality replacements but, crucially, in numbers.

It shouldn’t be forgotten amongst all this that we’ve a pretty stable base of young talent beyond that too in the form of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones – both England U21 European champions – not to mention Stefan Bajcetic who stunned supporters with his mature performances last term.

We’d be remiss, too, to overlook the wondrous abilities of Thiago Alcantara who is arguably our most technically gifted player in the entire squad.

That’s quite a selection of options Jurgen Klopp and Co. will have to contend with for the remainder of the campaign.

