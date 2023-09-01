Sky Germany share update on Gravenberch deal; ‘there was a big breakthrough’

Liverpool fans are hoping to greet a deadline day signing in the shape of Ryan Gravenberch and there’s been an update on how the move is coming together, thanks to sources in Germany.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg (via Rousing The Kop): “One of the most crazy mornings I have ever seen on the deadline day, so much news and developments, Ryan Gravenberch, there was a big breakthrough. He has arrived in Liverpool now. He was on the list all month and now Bayern is going for Joao Palhinha.

“Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of joining Liverpool and according to our information it’s 45 million Euro all in, 40 million guaranteed and around five million in add ons but Ajax have a sell on so the money is not all going to Bayern.

“It was a very difficult situation for him at Bayern and I have to be honest, he was number four in midfield at Bayern. Number one was Kimmich, number two was Goretzka and three was Laimer.

“Tuchel was not planning with Gravenberch, it was a very difficult situation for him. It has been a difficult year for him, Nagelsmann was the coach who was pushing for Gravenberch, Tuchel was not pushing.

“It’s a solid player, it’s a good player and I’m convinced he can improve. It’s a big step now to join Liverpool but to my information, Jurgen Klopp has spoken with Gravenberch and has made clear what he is expecting from him and he has made clear that he is a big player for the project of LFC. But I have to be honest, I’m not quite sure if he has the quality to be a regular starter at the moment.”

It seems then that there was quite a roller coaster that led to Bayern Munich finally agreeing to allow their midfielder to leave the club before the window came to an end and now we’re set to benefit.

€40 million is certainly a decent price for the 21-year-old and even if it does rise up to that full amount of €45 million, we should hope that this is looked back upon as some brilliant business.

Julian Nagelsmann looks to have sold the Dutchman a dream that Thomas Tuchel never delivered and you can understand the frustration from the player.

It’s also great to hear how important Jurgen Klopp has been and let’s hope that our boss can end this bad run of luck with managers, for our newest member of the team.

It shouldn’t be long now until we see the former Ajax midfielder donning his new red shirt and the new era of our midfield can begin.

