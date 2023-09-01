Souness ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Liverpool decide to sell ‘exceptional’ player this summer

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has explained he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Reds owners FSG decide to sell one key player in particular this summer.

Amid all the transfer talk with Jurgen Klopp’s side believed to be closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, Saudi outfit Al Ittihad are refusing to cool their interest in Mo Salah.

The side from the Middle East are reportedly willing to pay in excess of £120m for the Egyptian King (90min) and although the Premier League transfer window closes at 11pm tonight the Saudi window remains open until September 20 allowing the financial juggernauts another three weeks to try and get a deal over the line.

Salah’s agent has already insisted the 31-year-old wouldn’t have signed a new deal last year if he was planning to leave the club anytime soon while Klopp has recently insisted there’s no way the former Chelsea man would be leaving this summer.

“Obviously if he were to leave it would put an enormous dent in their hopes and aspirations for this season. Enormous,” Souness told talkSPORT (via Anfield Index).

“Liverpool were fabulous last weekend at Newcastle. The manager’s tactics were spot on, and you couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Souness added when asked about FSG: “They are hard-nosed businessmen from North America. A year from now, what sort of money would we get for Mo Salah? Would the money still be there? Could Mo Salah get injured or have a subpar season?

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if they took the money. I’d be disappointed as a Liverpool supporter, but I wouldn’t be surprised. There’s no obvious replacement that can go and get 20 goals.

“It’s one to watch.”

We understand where Souness is coming from as it’s hard for any owners to turn down a fee of over £100m for a 31-year-old but the truth is that we would seriously miss the goals Salah brings to the team.

He may not be getting any younger but he’s still in tip top shape in regards to fitness and physicality and remains one of the best forwards in world football.

It may be a different story if the Saudi clubs come calling again next summer but it would be disastrous if we were to let the Egyptian, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com), leave and not have the chance to even attempt to find a replacement!

