Chris Sutton offers his score prediction for Liverpool’s clash with ‘well-organised’ Aston Villa

Chris Sutton is expecting a ‘good game’ between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle on the opening weekend but have reacted well with successive victories over Everton and Burnley.

The Reds have also started the campaign well and remain unbeaten after last weekend’s thrilling 2-1 defeat of Newcastle at St. James’ Park but are somewhat sweating on the future of Mo Salah with Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad remaining interested despite seeing an offer of £150m already rejected.

“This one will be a good game,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “Unai Emery’s teams are well-organised. They got thumped at Newcastle in their first game but have responded well.

“I like the look of Liverpool this season and as long as Mo Salah stays I think they can be the ones who really challenge Manchester City.

“I think they’ll find a way in this one and beat Aston Villa.

“Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa.”

Jurgen Klopp has already warned of the threat that Villa will pose at L4 this weekend.

They have real quality in their squad and it’s no doubt that their Spanish tactician will set them up to try and catch us on the counter attack.

We’ll be without our first-choice central defensive partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate due to suspension and injury so we need a big performance from Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

If we can get our front three in dangerous positions and allow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to pull the strings there’s no reason why we can’t pick up another huge three points to head into the impending international break in a great position.

