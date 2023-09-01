‘Wasn’t happy’ – Tuchel has just spoken out on Gravenberch’s impending move to Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has all but confirmed the departure of Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder is believed to be closing in on a £34.25m move to Jurgen Klopp’s side (Guardian) after failing to nail down a regular starting spot at the Allianz Arena.

The 21-year-old only moved to the Bundesliga champions from Ajax last year but in comments relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X the former Chelsea boss has admitted Gravenberch is set to move to Liverpool and ‘fight for a place’ in Klopp’s starting XI.

Tuchel confirms Gravenberch set to join Liverpool: “He wasn't happy with his situation here as he sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place in a 433”. 🔴🇳🇱 #DeadlineDay “He's wanted to go for a while. An offer came in, we discussed it. The outcome is clear”. pic.twitter.com/H7UuyJ6rhC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

The Netherlands international will be the fourth midfielder to move to L4 this summer following Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

It’s clear that Klopp has completed a proper overhaul of his options in the middle of the park in recent weeks and there’s no doubt that we now have immense quality in the engine room.

Gravenberch was one of the hottest prospects in Europe when he joined Bayern last year. Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Amsterdam-born talent but he’ll be excited to get his career back on track at Liverpool.

He’ll join up with his compatriots Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Pep Lijnders and look to show what he’s made of in the coming weeks and months.

It remains to be seen whether his deal will be completed in time for him to be a part of Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa at Anfield.

