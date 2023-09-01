(Video) Brilliant moment USG discovered they were playing Liverpool; Mac Allister’s brother delighted

Liverpool fans may have been jumping to Google to check who Royale Union Saint-Gilloise were when they were drawn against us in the Europa League but the Belgians certainly know who we are.

READ MORE: ‘Unfortunately’- Ex-Red says Klopp’s tactical tinkering ‘just doesn’t work’; wants position change

Thanks to a video shared on their social media accounts, we can witness the joy in their faces as they were drawn to play against the Reds and that included Kevin Mac Allister.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The brother of Alexis had a clear message for his brother: “See you soon, bro!”.

You can view the video via @UnionStGilloise on X:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 3 Review 🤩: Sterling soars & Cash delivers, defenders all the way, Brighton retreating…