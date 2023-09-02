Graeme Souness makes worrying claim about Mo Salah’s future

According to former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness, it is only a matter of time before Liverpool give in to sell Mohamed Salah.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window does not close until September 7th which gives them another week to try and lure Liverpool into selling their most prized asset.

It was reported yesterday that Liverpool had rejected a whopping £150m bid from Saudi side Al Ittihad but the Saudi side have not ended their pursuit yet.

Despite Liverpool’s firm stance that Salah is not for sale, it appears that Saudi Arabia is willing to test the waters with another offer with a stunning £200m bid reportedly being prepared.

Souness believes Mo Salah will leave the club before the Saudi transfer window shuts and he cites various reasons why the transfer is bound to happen.

He told the Daily Mail (via Metro):

‘I have to say I fear Liverpool will lose Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia. I really think he’ll go for it in the six days between now and the Saudi transfer window closing. ‘He’s an Egyptian and a Muslim who would be going to the birthplace of Islam and to a country which has a maritime border with his own. There’s the money, too, of course. This is not someone being offered 10 or 20 per cent more than his current vast salary. Salah can ask for whatever he wants and the Saudis would give it to him because he’s the one they will want more than any other player.

While Souness speaks solely from a Salah point of view, it is also worth noting that the crazy amount of money the Saudis are offering for the 31-year-old could very well tilt the owners’ heads.

Our owners have been known to prioritise financial gain, so if Saudi Arabia offers such a substantial sum for him, it could just be too tempting an offer for them.

While Salah has reportedly not pushed for a move out of respect for Liverpool, he may consider the transfer if the clubs can agree on a fee.

We are in for a nerve-racking next couple of days.