Jurgen Klopp bracing himself for potential Salah exit amid FSG’s poor track record

According to the latest report from The Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping the owners will resist their urge to sell Mo Salah when the Saudis make the staggering £200million offer for Mo Salah in the coming days.

Liverpool have already rejected a £150m bid from Al Ittihad but that has not deterred them with reports suggesting another improved offer of £200m is being prepared by the Saudi club.

And while so far the club has maintained the stance that the player is not for sale, an offer like that for the 31-year-old could start tilting heads in the Liverpool hierarchy.

And the report claims that Jurgen Klopp is also beginning to ‘accept’ that their best player could be sold before the Saudi transfer window shuts on Thursday. Klopp knows FSG believe that selling Salah will be the best decision financially.

The manager wants Salah to stay for one more season and make the inevitable move to Saudi Arabia next summer. But previous record shows that Klopp has been forced to bow to the owner’s financial decisions multiple times in the past and it would not come as a shock if the owners opt to go against Klopp’s wishes once more.

Salah himself is reportedly tempted by the offer made to him by Saudi and has informed those close to him about it. However, the player will not force a move out of respect for Liverpool.

Should Liverpool decide to sell Salah, it would undoubtedly represent a significant setback for Jurgen Klopp and the team. Losing their talismanic player without an immediate replacement would be a major challenge for the club.

The report paints a worrisome picture for Liverpool supporters, suggesting that Klopp may be bracing himself to losing his star player, which could potentially impact the team morale as well.