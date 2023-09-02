Liverpool complete transfer after Gravenberch with agreement last night

Tyler Morton has completed a move to Hull City on loan where he will remain for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

There had been some rumour-mongering over whether the holding midfielder would remain at Liverpool as backup amid the search for a fourth midfielder, though the club’s official website has confirmed that the Academy graduate has been released on a season-long loan.

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders completed their midfield rebuild with the acquisition of £34.3m Bayern Munich man Ryan Gravenberch.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With the midfield department appropriately plump heading into the remainder of the season – not forgetting competition the 20-year-old will now face in the form of Wataru Endo, the No.38 and promising youngster Stefan Bajcetic – it’s a decision that is likely well-advised for his continued development.

READ MORE: Top journo reacts to news coming late out of Liverpool on deadline day

READ MORE: Why Ryan Gravenberch won’t make his debut against Aston Villa after LFC signing

Morton’s a name we’ll certainly be in no rush to push out the door given his already strong start to life in the red shirt, with a series of impressive cameos made in the 2021/22 campaign.

That was followed up with a strong loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, an education we hope will be further enhanced by his latest move to Hull.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️