After Gravenberch: Liverpool could have one new addition soon ahead of crucial meeting

The summer transfer window has slammed shut following Liverpool’s signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Reds won’t be due for another change until the January window creaks back open.

Jorg Schmadtke revealed in an interview with Training Ground Guru that he’s set for a critical meeting with decision-makers at Anfield to review his future with the club.

“A three-month contract? That’s not true. We agreed on a year of co-operation and agreed to see what would happen after three months. We sit down together, look each other in the eye and decide how to proceed,” the former Wolfsburg sporting director said.

“Both sides are so sovereign and serious that the question is then answered – does it still make sense or not? It could be that we shake hands and part.

“I’m thrilled with this club, fascinated by the atmosphere there. It’s a big club, but it exudes zero arrogance. I observe a great sense of togetherness, an optimal sense of togetherness, which is documented, for example, in the fact that in the canteen the professionals sit next to the secretaries and employees and the managers of the individual sections at the table of the young players.

“There is not such a strict separation as in Germany. And further [to that] top people work there at all levels who communicate well with each other. I enjoy working for this company.”

On the balance of things, and bearing in mind the turmoil of coming into a new league and club to replace yet another sporting director in Julian Ward (after the Englishman called time on the role after a year), the German hasn’t done an awful job.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It should be pointed out that we did fail to secure a left-sided centre-back during the window – a failure that could very well come back to haunt us in a manner more than reminiscent of the 2020/21 campaign – though the minimum (and no less crucial) target of a midfield rebuild was arguably a success.

READ MORE: Why Ryan Gravenberch won’t make his debut against Aston Villa after LFC signing

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms midnight transfer news Liverpool fans will love

Some clarification over roles and responsibilities is perhaps required, given that CEO Billy Hogan was at one stage understood to be heavily involved in talks for our ill-fated Moises Caicedo push.

Ultimately, whatever decision Liverpool make, a long-term relationship with the club to set strategy and prepare for what will be another potentially tumultuous summer in 2024 is critical.

If the club doesn’t see Schmadtke as that man – don’t be surprised to see yet another exit and potential arrival before the year is out.

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️