Liverpool fans react to yet another Caicedo mistake resulting in Chelsea defeat

News
Posted by

Moises Caicedo has experienced a challenging start to his Chelsea career.

Caicedo’s decision to reject Liverpool in favor of Chelsea in a mega £115 million deal, despite Liverpool having a fee agreed with Brighton, stirred controversy and left a bitter taste between the clubs and their supporters.

Which is why Liverpool supporters are loving his nightmare start to Chelsea. He gave away a clumsy penalty in his debut against West Ham which allowed Paqueta to seal a 3-1 win over them.

And earlier today against Nottingham Forest, he was responsible for Forest scoring the only goal of the game. A mix up between him and Conor Gallagher followed by a heavy touch resulted in him giving away the ball to the away side.

Taiyo Awoniyi picked up the ball and ran at Thiago Silva eluding a couple of challenge before sliding the ball through to Elanga who calmly slotted it away to win it for Forest.

Caicedo is undoubtedly a talented player who will likely find his footing in time but we will shamelessly celebrate every single mistake he makes till then.

 

 

 

More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *