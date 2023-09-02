Liverpool urged to sell Mo Salah for £200m and sign ready made £150m replacement in January

Liverpool have already turned down a £150m bid from Saudi side Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, however speculation is rife that the Saudi Pro League outfit is not ready to give up the pursuit just yet.

Reports suggest that Al Ittihad are preparing to return with an improved offer, this time valuing Salah at a jaw-dropping £200 million.

The club has until September 7th, when the Saudi transfer window closes, to convince Liverpool to part ways with their prized asset.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has weighed in on the matter, asserting that Liverpool should consider selling Salah for £200 million and then using the proceeds to secure the services of Bukayo Saka from Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Merson argues that at 31 years old, Salah could be replaced by the younger, highly-talented Saka, who is seen as one of the best right-wingers in the game.

He said:

“Do they sell him for £200m and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150m?” “I’m thinking ‘right, one person’s 31, if I can get £200m, who’s the next one in line? Who’s the next one on the right-wing?’” “The next in line is definitely Saka, he’s the best right winger about after Salah. If you were Liverpool, you’re trading in someone who’s a little bit older for someone who’s younger. They’d go rock the boat with Arsenal say ‘here’s 150 for someone.” https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1697933864008572945

So far Liverpool have maintained the stance that the player is not for sale but you never know with our owners.

If they do end up selling him, it would be a huge set back for Jurgen Klopp as not only will he lose his best player but also lack any immediate replacement.

Also, it is hugely unlikely that Arsenal will sell their best player in January even if they are offered £150m (which we won’t).

For now, we pray Liverpool owners maintain sanity and do not sell him to Saudi.