Liverpool were offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder on deadline day – Klopp was even interested

According to Daily Express, Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga was reportedly offered to Liverpool before his loan move to Luton Town.

The Belgian international, who has been compared to former Manchester City star Yaya Toure, joined Arsenal in 2021 from Anderlecht.

Lokonga initially impressed under then-manager Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, which caught the eye of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

He made 24 appearances for Arsenal in his first season but eventually fell out of favor and was loaned to Crystal Palace in January next season.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp showed interest in signing the 23-year-old but the deal did not materialise and he ended up joining newly promoted Luton Town on a loan deal.

While Liverpool didn’t secure Lokonga, they did strengthen their midfield by signing Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the final moments of the transfer window.

Although Gravenberch may not be a defensive midfielder, he is considered an excellent addition to Liverpool’s midfield, which already includes the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.