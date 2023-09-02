(Video) ‘Finally’ – Robertson’s first words to Gravenberch will have LFC fans in bits

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were on hand to provide a swift and warm Dutch welcome to Liverpool Football Club upon Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival at the AXA training centre.

It was Andy Robertson’s introduction, however, that will most certainly stick in the memory after the Scot joked: “Finally, a good Dutch player.”

All tongue and cheek from our cheeky left-back, of course, with the former Bayern Munich man an exciting young addition to a promising, new-look midfield.

There’s a lot of potential there for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff to explore!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: