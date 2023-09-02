Fabrizio Romano confirms midnight transfer news Liverpool fans will love

Divock Origi has officially returned to English football this summer, signing for Nottingham Forest on loan from AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano shared the update in question on X in the late evening hours of deadline day on Friday.

Divock Origi signed his Nottingham Forest contract right now! 🔴🌳 Deal completed. Loan with buy option. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

It’s an arrival that should please Forest fans, with the club now boasting some impressive extra firepower, not to mention the Anfield faithful after a successful few years at Liverpool in which he’d firmly established himself as a cult hero.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The Belgian played a total of 175 games for the Merseysiders, amassing 55 goal contributions in the process and playing a vital part in key games across the calendar – perhaps most notably against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League back in 2018/19.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops exciting morning transfer news every Liverpool fan will enjoy

READ MORE: Five defenders Liverpool could still sign before the window closes – Opinion

We won’t have to wait too long to see our former Red back on the pitch in the Premier League either, with Nottingham Forest set to pay a visit to a hopefully fully renovated Anfield on 29th October.

What a reception Origi will surely be set to receive when he steps back out onto the L4 turf!

#Ep88 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️