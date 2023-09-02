Why Ryan Gravenberch won’t make his debut against Aston Villa after LFC signing

Liverpool fans will be forced to wait to catch a first glimpse of Ryan Gravenberch in the famous red shirt, with a debut against Aston Villa not on the cards.

The Reds missed the boat with the Premier League’s midday deadline to register a new signing, as was reported on X by David Lynch.

No real surprise given the timing of the announcement, but Ryan Gravenberch won’t be available to make his debut against Aston Villa on Sunday. Wasn’t registered with the Premier League by their midday deadline. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 1, 2023

The Merseysiders agreed a £34.3m fee with Bayern Munich to take the Dutch international to Anfield this summer.

There had been some fears over the deal being called off, with some reports suggesting that the 21-year-old’s signing was contingent on the Bavarian giants first securing a replacement.

It wasn’t to be for Palhinha and Bayern, though thankfully it didn’t stop us from getting this move over the line, which is the most important thing at this stage in light of the club’s objective of completing a midfield rebuild.

To replace the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain with Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo isn’t bad going at all.

We’ll just have until after the international break to catch our latest addition to the squad in action against Wolves.

