3 ball recoveries; 89% pass accuracy: £120k-p/w Liverpool ace had insane first-half v Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai enjoyed a first-half to remember for Liverpool in their meeting with Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Hungarian was on the mark for the Reds after three-minutes, registering a stunning opener right from the edge of the box to put the hosts 1-0 up.

A look at his stats from the first 45 minutes of action at L4, as shared on X by @StatmanDave, with the 21-year-old (on a reported £120,000-a-week, according to Capology) enjoyed a raft of positive moments against Unai Emery’s men.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s first half by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 89% pass accuracy

42 touches

31/35 passes completed

3 final third passes completed

3 ball recoveries

1/1 long balls completed

1 key pass

1 goal First Liverpool goal. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bVhCvtukJN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 3, 2023

There’s always going to be a slight worry over how quickly new signings take to a league as physical and quick as the English top-flight, not least of all due to the fact that the Merseysiders are playing with a brand-new midfield three.

That said, it feels as if the former RB Leipzig star has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, embracing Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy at Liverpool.

There are still a few kinks here and there that need to be ironed out, with our No.8 gifting goalscoring opportunities after losing possession in the middle of the park.

However, we can most certainly feel excited about what Szoboszlai can offer us throughout the season if he can maintain these numbers throughout the campaign.

